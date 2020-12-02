Gold prices today fall, a day after big jump; silver rates drop

Gold and silver prices in Indian markets dropped today amid weak global cues. On MCX, February gold futures slipped 0.24% to ₹48,449 per 10 gram while silver dropped 1% to ₹62,559 per kg. The precious metals had seen a sharp upmove in the previous session. Gold had jumped 1.4% or ₹700 per 10 gram while silver had surged about ₹3,000 per kg. Gold has been on a downhill journey since hitting a high of ₹56,200 in August.

Gold and silver prices in Indian markets dropped today amid weak global cues. On MCX, February gold futures slipped 0.24% to ₹48,449 per 10 gram while silver dropped 1% to ₹62,559 per kg. The precious metals had seen a sharp upmove in the previous session. Gold had jumped 1.4% or ₹700 per 10 gram while silver had surged about ₹3,000 per kg. Gold has been on a downhill journey since hitting a high of ₹56,200 in August.

In global markets, gold prices slipped today after jumping more than 2% in the previous session. Gold was weighed down by optimism that the global economy can finally get back on course in 2021 with some pharma giants seeking approval for their covid vaccine candidates. On the other hand, expectations of further US stimulus helped support gold prices. Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,813.75 per ounce.

In global markets, gold prices slipped today after jumping more than 2% in the previous session. Gold was weighed down by optimism that the global economy can finally get back on course in 2021 with some pharma giants seeking approval for their covid vaccine candidates. On the other hand, expectations of further US stimulus helped support gold prices. Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,813.75 per ounce. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.5% to $23.89 an ounce, while platinum dropped 0.6% to $994.00 and palladium was down 0.4% at $2,397.00.

"Gold has been on a downward path for last few weeks and has tested the lowest level since June 2020. Progress on vaccine front and signs of smooth power transition in US has reduced safe haven demand for gold. Meanwhile, ETF outflows also show that investors are pulling out money," Kotak Securities said in a note.

"Gold has remained under pressure despite weaker US dollar, mixed economic data from major economies, worsening virus situation and hopes of additional stimulus measures," it added.

Despite the recent price drop, gold ETFs saw outflows. Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund or gold ETF, fell 0.3% to 1,191.28 tonnes on Tuesday from 1,194.78 tonnes on Monday.

Both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech have applied for emergency approval of their vaccine candidates.

"Gold’s sharp fall has dented market sentiment. However there are mixed factors and one should wait for corrective rebound before creating fresh shorts," Kotak Securities said.

Supporting silver price however is general optimism about Chinese economy while vaccine progress improves outlook for industrial demand, say analysts. Silver remains stuck between losses in gold and general strength in industrial metals. We may see choppy trade due to mixed cues however general bias may be on the downside unless we see substantial recovery in gold," Kotak added.

(With Agency Inputs)