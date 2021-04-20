Gold prices today fall, a day after hitting 2-month high, silver rates rise

In global markets, gold rates edged lower amid a rebound in US Treasury yields but a weaker dollar capped losses. Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,766.32 per ounce, after rising to $1,789.77 in the previous session. Technically, as long as gold stays above $1,760 there are chances of more upside that could lead prices towards $1820 or more, says Geojit. But a drop below below $1725 could be a bearish signal, the brokerage added.

