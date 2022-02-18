Gold prices today fall, a day after jumping nearly 1,000

“Technically strong base for gold is around $1880. high trade volumes are required below this level by bears to take control of the situation. RSI has once again started diverging after dropping in the morning while ADX is reflecting exhaustion of the Bulls. Traders can sell metal below $1880 for target of $1,855 while a move above $1,903 can be use for buying for the target of $1918. No trading zone is between $1880 -$1903," said Vidit Garg, director at MyGoldKart. (With Agency Inputs)

