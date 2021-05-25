Gold prices today fall, a day after jumping to nearly 4-month high, silver dips

Back in India, the second issue of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 is open for subscription from May 24 to 28. The RBI will issue the bonds on behalf of the Government of India. The issue price has been fixed at ₹4,842 per gram. "The high volatility in cryptocurrencies has led to investors flocking back to gold for stability. Moving forward the critical US Fed meeting next month on possible reversal of liquidity measures, the impact of the second wave, inflation level, and unemployment data in the US will guide gold prices," said Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International - an Investment consulting firm.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}