Gold prices today fall, a day after sharp rise, down 9,500 from record highs

"Similar to many other commodities, gold has also been stuck in a broad range for last few days amid lack of fresh triggers. We may see choppy trade in gold reflecting mixed movement in US dollar as the US currency counters optimism about US economy against Fed’s dovish stance. We however expect buying interest to emerge at lower levels amid concerns about rising virus cases and loose monetary policy stance of major central banks," Kotak Securities said in a note. (With Agency Inputs)