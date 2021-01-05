Gold prices today fall, a day after surging 1,200; silver rates rise

Gold and silver prices were mixed today in Indian markets, a day after both the precious metals had surged following a global rally. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.03% to ₹51,410 per 10 gram after a ₹1,200 surge in the previous session. Silver futures were up 0.48% to ₹70,373 per kg. In the previous session, silver had surged about ₹2,000 per kg.

Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,938.11 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver was little changed at $27.22 an ounce while platinum lost 0.6%.

The UK has announced a new national lockdown to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases, while New York registered its first case of the more contagious, 'UK' variant of stimulus.

Gold prices had surged on Monday after the dollar slipped to its lowest in over two years. Gold traders will be looking ahead to the minutes of US Federal Reserve's last policy meeting, due on Wednesday.

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, likely to result from large stimulus measures and lower interest rates. In 2020, gold had registered gains of about 25% as central banks and governments announced large stimulus measures to protect the economy from the impact of coronavirus.

Prior to Monday's rally, gold prices had remained in narrow range over two weeks. "Gold prices have recovered from support levels amid growth concerns on worries over new strain of corona virus spreading. The weaker dollar also boosted buying in gold prices with stimulus announcements from US. The rising COIVD-19 cases across world and lockdown measures in UK and Europe may keep risk premium high in gold prices," HDFC Securities said in a note. (With Agency Inputs)