Gold prices today fall after biggest one-day gain in 3 months2 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 10:36 AM IST
Gold prices edged lower in Indian markets today after posting strong gains in the previous session. On MCX, December gold futures were down 0.11% to ₹50,130 per 10 gram after jumping ₹750 in the previous session - the biggest single-day gain in 3 months. In global markets, gold prices retreated today to $1,656.59 per ounce after rising as much as 2% in the previous session. A pullback in US dollar and US bond yields from recent highs helped spark a rebound in bullion but analysts say the sentiment remain bearish as the Federal Reserve signalled it will keeping increasing rate.