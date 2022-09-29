Gold prices today fall after biggest one-day gain in 3 months

“The Bank of England stepped in to rescue the pension funds that were facing margin calls and a risk of default due to a falling pound and soaring UK yields (pension funds were suffering huge MTM or mark to market losses on FX and interest rate derivatives due to the 8% drop in GBP and 100bps rise in yields over the last couple of sessions). The BOE said it would buy unlimited amounts of longer-dated UK Gilts to prevent a systemic crisis. The bond-buying operations will be conducted every weekday until October 14th. The BOE would buy GBP 5 billion of gilts at every auction," said IFA Global in a note.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}