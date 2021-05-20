Subscribe
Home >Markets >Commodities >Gold prices today fall after hitting 3-month high, silver rates down for 3rd day

Gold prices today fall after hitting 3-month high, silver rates down for 3rd day

Gold rates today: On MCX, prices fell but still held above 48,500 per 10 gram
2 min read . 10:21 AM IST Edited By Surajit Dasgupta

  • Stronger dollar and higher bond yields weighed on gold
  • Meanwhile, inflows into gold-backed exchange traded showed some profit-taking at higher levels

Gold fell today in Indian markets while silver extended decline to the third straight day, tracking lackluster global cues. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.32% to 48,520 while silver was off 0.4% to 72,073 per kg. In the previous session, gold had hit a over 3-month high of 48,700 per 10 gram. On MCX, gold has support at 48000-47900 levels which when breached with heavy volume could lead to a downfall till 47700 levels, say analysts at CapitalVia Investment Advisor. For silver, support is at 71050-70900 levels.

In international markets, gold rates were flat at at $1,869.50 per ounce. On Wednesday, gold had hit a near four-month high of $1,889.75. Stronger dollar and higher bond yields weighed on gold. Benchmark US Treasury yields held above 1.664% after the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's last monetary policy meeting.

A number of Fed policymakers at the central bank's April 27-28 meeting thought if the US economy continued rapid progress, it would be appropriate to reconsider asset purchases in upcoming meetings. Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. However, in a press conference following last month’s meeting, Chair Jerome Powell had said that it was premature to start talking about tapering.

Meanwhile, inflows into gold-backed exchange traded showed some profit-taking at higher levels. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.5% to 1,031.27 tonnes on Wednesday from 1,035.93 tonnes on Tuesday.

Among other precious metals, silver eased 0.3% to $27.66, while platinum edged 0.2% higher to $1,193.32.

Gold’s rally however came to a halt as US dollar index and bond yields halted ahead of the

Apart from higher bond yields, gold's rally has been halted as ETF investors moved to sidelines after recent inflows, says Kotak Securities. "Also weighing on gold price is improving virus situation in US and Europe which has led to easing of virus related restrictions. Also weighing on price are concerns about Indian demand amid rising virus cases," the brokerage added.

Rising inflation expectations and a resurgence of coronavirus cases in some countries has revived interest in gold as a hedge and haven asset, with a rebound seen in holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds. While U.S. policy makers have signaled they intend to maintain an accommodative stance for a prolonged period, any hints of a timeline for paring back exceptional stimulus could weigh on the precious metal.

(With Agency Inputs)

