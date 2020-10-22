Gold prices today fall after rising for 3 days, silver rates plunge

Gold and silver prices fell today in futures market in India in tandem with a decline in global markets. On MCX, December gold futures fell 0.45% to ₹51,100 per 10 gram while silver futures declined 1.2% to ₹62,847 per kg. In the previous session, gold had risen 0.7% as it extended gains to the third day while silver rates on MCX had advanced 0.7%.