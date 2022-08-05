Gold prices today fall after rising ₹1,000 in a day, silver rates drop2 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 05:06 PM IST
- Gold prices has been supported by China-US tensions and a pullback in US dollar
Gold and silver prices today edged lower in Indian markets, following sharp gains in the previous session. On MCX, gold futures fell ₹100 to ₹52,055 per 10 gram after surging nearly ₹1,000 in the previous session. Silver futures weakened 0,4% to ₹57,767 per kg. In global markets, spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,785.98 per ounce but remained on course for over 1% gains for the week.