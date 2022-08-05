Gold prices today fall after rising 1,000 in a day, silver rates drop

“Gold has also benefitted from safe haven buying amid increased tensions between US and China over Taiwan and increasing growth concerns. However, weighing on price is hawkish comments from Fed officials, concerns about consumer demand in India and China and continuing gold ETF outflows. Gold has moved close to $1800/oz level after a brief correction indicating positive momentum. However, we may see further gains only if US jobs report disappoints and further pressurizes US dollar," said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.