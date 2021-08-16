Gold prices today struggle after sharp jump, silver rates drop

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold prices struggled for direction today after a sharp gain in the previous session. On MCX, gold was flat at ₹46961 per 10 gram while silver dipped to ₹63,160 per kg. In the previous session, gold had risen about ₹600 per 10 gram while silver had jumped ₹1,350 per kg. Gold has been on a upward trend after hitting a four-month low of ₹45,800 last week after better-than-expected US data led to a selloff on bets the Federal Reserve may start paring back massive monetary stimulus soon.

In global markets, gold rates were near one-week high today after data showed that US consumer sentiment fell in early August to the lowest in nearly a decade. Spot gold was flat at $1,779.51 per ounce. The data weighed on the dollar index, which fell to a one-week low on Friday, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

In global markets, gold rates were near one-week high today after data showed that US consumer sentiment fell in early August to the lowest in nearly a decade. Spot gold was flat at $1,779.51 per ounce. The data weighed on the dollar index, which fell to a one-week low on Friday, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.2% to $23.69 per ounce while platinum dropped 0.7% to $1,019.86.

"Though the broad outlook seems to be bearish, there are chances of recovery upticks in gold. However, it required to break $1815 to continue such moves for the day," says domestic brokerage in a note.

“For silver, consistent trades above $23.90 is required to lift prices higher. Else, there are chances of range bound trading with mild negative bias," the brokerage added.

Data released on Friday showed a sharp drop in US consumer sentiment, allaying some concerns about early tapering by the Federal Reserve policymakers. Gold is also considered a hedge against inflation, likely to result from widespread stimulus.

However, ETF activity remained weak, capping gains for gold. The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.2% to 1,021.79 tonnes on Friday from 1,023.54 on Thursday.

(With Agency Inputs)

