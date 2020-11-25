Gold prices today fall again, down 1,800 in 3 days; silver rates drop

Gold and silver prices continued to drift lower in Indian markets for third day in a row amid a strong risk-on rally in equity markets. On MCX, gold futures fell 0.21% to ₹48,485 per 10 gram while silver futures declined to ₹59,460 per kg. Gold and silver prices in India had fallen sharply over the previous two days. In the previous session, gold futures had slumped ₹900, extending Tuesday's ₹750 fall. Silver had slumped ₹800 per kg in the previous session, following Tuesday's ₹1,600 fall.