Gold prices today fall again, down 2,000 in just a week

“Gold rallied sharply in last few days as rising inflationary pressure globally increased its appeal as an inflation hedge while central banks maintained wait and watch approach. Gold however lost momentum as monetary tightening debate intensified and US dollar continued to set fresh highs. Gold’s momentum has come to a halt and we may see volatility persisting until next Fed meeting in mid-December and market players may look at economic data and Fed comments to get more clarity on central bank stance," Kotak Securities said in a recent note.