Gold prices today fall again, down 6,500 from record highs; silver plunges

Gold and silver prices continued to be under pressure in Indian markets today. On MCX, gold futures fell 0.4% to ₹49,460 per 10 gram, extending last week's sharp fall, while silver tumbled 1% to ₹58,473 per kg. Last week, gold prices in India had tumbled ₹2,000 per 10 gram in India while silver plunged ₹9,000 per kg. As compared to is August 7th highs of ₹56,200, gold is down about ₹6,500 per 10 gram.