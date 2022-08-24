Gold prices today fall again, silver rates drop below crucial level2 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 01:48 PM IST
- Gold prices have been under pressure after some Fed officials reiterated the US central bank's focus on controlling inflation
Precious metal rates in India remained subdued amid weak global trend. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.2% to ₹51,322 per 10 gram, the sixth decline in seven sessions, while silver dropped below the key level of ₹55,000 per kg. In global markets, the yellow metal edged lower to $1,746 per ounce amid a firm US dollar. Traders remained cautious ahead of ahead of central bankers' Jackson Hole symposium due later this week where Fed chief Jerome Powell will also be speaking.