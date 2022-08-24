Gold prices today fall again, silver rates drop below crucial level

Precious metal rates in India remained subdued amid weak global trend. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.2% to ₹51,322 per 10 gram, the sixth decline in seven sessions, while silver dropped below the key level of ₹55,000 per kg. In global markets, the yellow metal edged lower to $1,746 per ounce amid a firm US dollar. Traders remained cautious ahead of ahead of central bankers' Jackson Hole symposium due later this week where Fed chief Jerome Powell will also be speaking.

