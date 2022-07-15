Gold prices today fall below 50,000, down at 2-month low in India

Gold prices today in India breached the key level of ₹50,000 amid recent downtrend. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.3% at two-month low of ₹50,090 per 10 gram after falling to ₹49,971 to at day's low. Silver futures edged lower to ₹54986 per kg. In global markets, the yellow metal has come under relentless pressure in the past month as investors turned to the US dollar amid expectation of another big rate hike by the Fed later this month.

