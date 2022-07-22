Gold prices today fall despite ECB's interest rate hike2 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2022, 09:58 AM IST
- Gold prices today fell on fear of US Fed interest rate hike, believe experts
Gold prices today fall despite European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates by 50 bps on Thursday. Spot gold price today is quoting $1713 per ounce, around 0.25 per cent lower from its Thursday close whereas the yellow metal price on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) is quoting ₹50,361 per 10 gm, ₹14 lower from its Thursday close.