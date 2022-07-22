Gold prices today fall despite ECB's interest rate hike

Advising gold investors and traders to maintain sell on rise strategy till US Fed meeting happens, Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities said, "Spot gold is facing resistance at $1735 per ounce levels and those who have buy position in gold should think of booking profit in this range. However, those who want fresh position in the precious yellow metal can take short position in gold around $1735 levels and book profit around $1690 levels. At MCX, gold price may go down to ₹49,300 per 10 gm levels in near term."