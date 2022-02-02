Gold prices today fall, down 1,200 in a week; silver rates rise

In international markets, gold edged lower as risk appetite improved following less hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials. However, lower US bond yields capped losses for the precious metal. Spot gold dipped 0.2% to $1,796.90 per ounce. Fed officials have sought to play down the chance of a half-point rake hike in March. St Louis Fed President James Bullard said he sees three successive hikes starting in March but pushed back at the idea of an initial half-percentage point hike.