Gold prices fall, down 10,000 from record highs; premiums dip in India

Gold prices in India fell on Friday but for the week ended up with strong gains. On MCX, gold futures settled at 0.49% or ₹225 to ₹46610 per 10 gram but for the week gained about ₹1,200. The precious metals has rebounded from year-low levels of last week, supported by a rally in global rates and rupee's depreciation against the US dollar. Last week, gold had hit a one-year low levels of ₹44,100.

Meanwhile, the premium charged on gold by dealers in India over official domestic prices fell to $3 an ounce as compared to $4 last week as physical buying was hit due to price gain and covid restrictions, Reuters reported.

India's richest state, Maharashtra, has imposed stringent covid restrictions amid a rapid rise in infections.

In global markets, gold prices fell on Friday, weighed down by a jump in US Treasury yields and a rebound in the dollar. However, the precious metal logged its first weekly gain in three weeks.

Spot gold fell 0.7% $1,744 per ounce but ended the week with about 1% gain. The dollar and benchmark US yields on Friday rebounded from two-week lows, reducing the precious metal's safe-haven appeal.

In India, gold ETFs saw inflows of ₹662 crore in March, the fifth consecutive month to see net inflows. For the overall fiscal year 2020-21, gold ETF inflows were at ₹6,919 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold holdings with SPDR ETF, the world's biggest gold-back exchange traded fund, has fallen to 1026 tonnes, the lowest since April 2020, Kotak Securities said. (With Agency Inputs)

