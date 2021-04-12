Gold prices today fall for 2nd day, down 10000 from record high, silver drops

The rupee fell over 2% last week against the US dollar, its biggest weekly fall since August 30, 2013. "The Indian rupee depreciated on Friday and started of the new fiscal year on a weak note against the dollar in seven years on the back of the central bank’s quantitative easing announcement which could lead to inflationary pressures and importer covering," Reliance Securities said in a note. Weaker rupee pushes up the landed cost of gold in India, which imports most of its gold requirement.