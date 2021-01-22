Gold prices today fall for 2nd day, down 7000 from record highs, silver drops

Gold and silver prices slid today in Indian markets amid weak global cues. On MCX, gold futures dipped 0.11% to ₹49,394 per 10 gram while silver dropped 0.71% to ₹66,821 per kg. In the previous session, gold had dipped 0.18% while silver edged up 0.5%. MCX gold has support at ₹47400 and resistance at ₹50,680, Geojit Financial Services said in a note.

In global markets, gold prices edged lower as US Treasury yields inched higher but the precious metal still remained on course for a nearly 2% weekly gain. Spot gold today fell 0.3% to $1,863.56 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver shed 1.1% to $25.67 an ounce while platinum fell 1.2% to $1,113.40.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields held firm above 1%, while the US dollar slightly lower against a basket of six currencies. Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

"A weak U.S dollar continues to offer support to the yellow metal. Likewise, hopes of fresh economic stimulus measures from the US and fears of a second wave of virus infection also continues to lift the demand of the commodity. Meanwhile, an improved global growth outlook would restrict major rallies in the counter," says Hareesh V, Research Head Commodities at Geojit Financial Services.

If the support of $1800 remains undisturbed, he added, "we can expect a recovery pullback in prices. However, it needs to break $1885 to stabilise the momentum. The immediate downside turnaround point is seen at $1770."

Asian equity markets were mostly lower today as restrictions to curb escalating coronavirus infections dented some of the optimism around earnings and the prospect of additional stimulus.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Thursday warned the virus continues to pose a serious risk after policy makers voted to keep pumping unprecedented amounts of stimulus into the economy.

Though gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, which can be caused by the massive stimulus measures, analysts say that it remains to be seen whether the stimulus proposed by US President Joe Biden would go through both houses of Congress as quickly as Biden's expectations.

A large part of gold's recent upmove is on "back of expectations of higher US stimulus and unless we get more clarity on stimulus front some caution is recommended," Kotak Securities said in a note.

(With Agency Inputs)

