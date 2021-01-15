Gold prices today fall for 2nd day, down 7000 from record highs; silver drops

Gold prices fell for the second day in Indian markets with futures on MCX edging lower by 0.2% to ₹49,122 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold had declined 0.3%. Silver futures on MCX were also weak today, falling 0.8% to ₹66,150 per kg. Gold prices in India have struggled for more than a week, tracking global cues, as rising US bond yields that increase the opportunity cost of holding the precious metal.