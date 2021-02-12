OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Commodities >Gold prices today fall for 2nd day, down 9,000 from record highs
Gold rates today: Prices on MCX fell to ₹47,474 per 10 gram
Gold rates today: Prices on MCX fell to 47,474 per 10 gram

Gold prices today fall for 2nd day, down 9,000 from record highs

2 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 09:45 AM IST Edited By Surajit Dasgupta

  • A stronger US dollar and higher US bond yields put pressure on gold
  • Analysts however say that the correction in gold prices could help boost physical gold demand in India

Gold prices edged lower in Indian markets today, extending the sharp losses of the previous session. On MCX, gold futures eased 0.1% to 47,474 per 10 gram while silver futures rose 0.3% higher to 47474 per kg. In the previous session, gold had declined 1% while silver 0.33%. In India, gold rates are down about 9,000 from its August highs of 56,200. Analysts say that the correction in gold prices could help boost physical gold demand in India.

In global markets, gold rates eased today, weighed down by a stronger US dollar and higher Treasury yields. Spot gold dipped 0.3% to $1,820.73 per ounce. The dollar and benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields ticked higher, reducing gold's appeal.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

"As long as the resistance of $1870 remain capped, there are chances of corrective selloffs for the day. However, a direct drop below $1790 is needed to trigger major liquidation pressure in the counter," Geojit said in a note.

MCX gold has support at 46220 and resistance at 48,060, the brokerage added.

"Gold may continue to reflect trend in US dollar with focus on global virus situation as well as US stimulus and central bank monetary policy stance. However, we are seeing some signs of exhaustion near $1850/ounce level and a small correction can’t be ruled out if US dollar manages to regain some lost ground," Kotak Securities said in a note.

Supporting gold price is expectations of higher demand from China during Lunar New Year holidays and improved demand from India post government’s move to reduce import duty, analysts say.

"However, weighing on gold price is weaker investor ETF interest. Also weighing on price is some improvement in virus situation and progress on vaccine front even as concerns persist about spread of variants and uneven vaccine distribution," Kotak added.

In India, however, gold ETFs saw a surge in inflows in January.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Among other precious metals, in global markets silver fell 0.2% to $26.89 and palladium was steady at $2,344.38.

On silver, Geojit Financial said: "Congested trade inside $28-26 levels expected initially and breaking any of the sides would suggest fresh direction for the commodity. A direct rise above $30 is a bullish signal while break of $24 is a bearish one."

MCX silver has support at 65,320 while resistance at 71400, it added.

(With Agency Inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
Photo: iStock

Gold ETFs see 45% surge in inflows in January

1 min read . 10 Feb 2021
Bengaluru: Kannada actress and model Shree Leela poses for photographs during the inauguration of South India Jewellery Exhibition, in Bengaluru, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_29_2021_000248A) (PTI)

Gold prices plunge as customs duty cut in Budget 2021

3 min read . 01 Feb 2021
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout