Gold prices today fall for 2nd day, down 9,000 from record highs

Gold prices edged lower in Indian markets today, extending the sharp losses of the previous session. On MCX, gold futures eased 0.1% to ₹47,474 per 10 gram while silver futures rose 0.3% higher to ₹47474 per kg. In the previous session, gold had declined 1% while silver 0.33%. In India, gold rates are down about ₹9,000 from its August highs of ₹56,200. Analysts say that the correction in gold prices could help boost physical gold demand in India.