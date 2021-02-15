Gold prices today struggle for 3rd day, down 9000 from record high, silver up

Gold prices remained weak for the third day in Indian markets today in tandem with softer global rates. On MCX, gold futures were up 0.17% to ₹47,398 per 10 gram while silver futures gained 1% to ₹69,900 per kg. In the previous two sessions, gold had lost about ₹800 per 10 gram. In global markets, gold eased today after a jump in US Treasury yields, which hit nearly 11-month high. Gold fell 0.2% to $1,820 an ounce. Higher bond yields increases the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like gold.