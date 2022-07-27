Gold prices today fall for 3rd day in a row, down ₹5,000 in 4 months2 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 10:48 AM IST
- In India, gold rates had risen as much as ₹55,200 in mid-March
Gold and silver prices were subdued today ahead of Fed rate decision later today. On MCX, gold futures were down at ₹50,540 per 10 gram, extending losses to third day. Silver futures fell 0.3% to ₹54,540 per kg. In global markets, gold rates were steady today as investors remained cautious ahead of a US Federal Reserve interest rate decision that could influence the outlook for bullion. Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,716.59 per ounce.