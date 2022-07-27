Gold prices today fall for 3rd day in a row, down 5,000 in 4 months

"Fed is expected to maintain the pace of rate hike amid increasing challenges to the economy and some signs of easing in inflation expectations. Despite the gains, gold remains challenged by continuing ETF outflows and concerns about consumer demand in India and China. Gold has managed to hold above $1700/oz level and has benefitted from weaker US dollar however a sustained rise is unlikely unless Fed indicates pause in its monetary tightening," said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.