Gold prices today fall for 3rd day in a row, silver rates drop

Gold edged lower in global markets today after better-than-expected US jobs data lifted investors' risk appetite. Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,773.13 per ounce while US gold futures shed 0.3% to $1,785.60. Losses were capped as investors continued to worry about surging cases of the coronavirus and trade tensions between the US and China. Earlier this week, on Wednesday, gold prices touched a near eight-year high of $1,788.96.