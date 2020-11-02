Home >Markets >Commodities >Gold prices today fall for 3rd time in 4 days, silver rates surge
Gold rates today: Prices on MCX fell to ₹50,677 per 10 gram
Gold rates today: Prices on MCX fell to 50,677 per 10 gram

Gold prices today fall for 3rd time in 4 days, silver rates surge

2 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2020, 10:11 AM IST Edited By Surajit Dasgupta

  • Investors remained cautious ahead of US presidential election and a Federal Reserve policy meeting
  • A stronger US dollar however put pressure on gold and capped its rise

Gold rates in India were muted today but silver saw some gains. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.04% to 50,677 per 10 gram - its third fall in four days - while silver rose 1% to 61,510 per kg. Though many analysts remain positive on gold on a longer-term basis on expectations of a large stimulus deluge from the US which ultimately should weaken the US dollar a steady dollar capped gold's rise today. Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

MCX gold faces resistance at 50,960 while has support at 50,120, Geojit Financial Service said in a note.

In global markets, gold prices edged higher amid volatile trade as investors remained cautious ahead of US presidential election and a Federal Reserve policy meeting. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,882.00 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver rose 1.2% to $23.92 per ounce and palladium gained 1.7% to $2,250.19, while platinum fell 0.4% to $845.26.

Developments over the weekend kept investors on edge ahead of the election. Polls continue to show Democrat Joe Biden ahead, though battleground states remain tight.

Europe's new COVID-19 cases have doubled in five weeks, propelling the region on Sunday to cross the milestone of 10 million total infections, prompting countries such as Britain and Portugal to enact fresh lockdowns.

A stronger US dollar however put pressure on gold and capped its rise. The dollar index was 0.09% higher against a basket of currencies, lowering gold's appeal to other currency holders.

ETF investors remained on the sidelines. Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund or gold ETF, fell 0.1% to 1,257.67 tonnes on Friday.

Speculators also cut their net long position by 3,702 contracts to 131,609 in COMEX gold in the week to October 27, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

Gold traders will also be watching for Federal Reserve policy stance. On the monetary policy front, the Federal Open Market Committee meets shortly after Election Day on November 4-5. (With Agency Inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
These e-gold vouchers will be valid for 6 to 12 months from the date of purchase.

This Dhanteras, you can gift gold starting 500 with Amazon vouchers

1 min read . 07:08 AM IST
In India, gold prices had hit a high of ₹56,200 in August

Gold price premium in India dip ahead of Diwali

2 min read . 01 Nov 2020
Gold ETF category has received a net inflow of ₹5,957 crore so far this year. (REUTERS)

Gold ETFs log 2,426 crore inflow in Sep quarter, 14 times higher y-o-y

2 min read . 31 Oct 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout