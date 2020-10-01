Gold prices today fall for 3rd time in 4 days, silver struggles after big drop

Gold and silver prices struggled in Indian markets today. December gold futures on MCX were down 0.06% to ₹50,305 per 10 gram. Silver futures edged 0.25% higher to ₹60,055 per kg. In the previous session, gold had declined 0.6% while silver plunged 4% or ₹2,500. After correcting from August 7 highs of ₹56,200, gold prices have remained choppy in recent days. Silver prices have also fallen significantly from their highs of about ₹80,000 hit in August.