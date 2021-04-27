OPEN APP
Gold prices extended their losses to the fourth day in Indian markets amid soft global rates. On MCX, gold futures edged lower to 47456 per 10 gram. Silver also struggled at 68,709 per kg. Gold has struggled in India after hitting a two-month high of 48,400 last week. MCX gold may post correction where the precious metal may find support near 47,100 and resistance near 47,700, SMC Global said, adding that silver may trade with sideways to bearish bias where it may find support near 68,100 and resistance near 69,000.

Technically, as long as gold holds the stiff support of $1760 there are chances of recovery upticks which may lead prices towards $1820 or more in the immediate future while a drop below $1725 is a bearish signal, says Geojit.

In international markets, gold rates edged lower and firmer dollar hurt the appeal of the precious metal. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,777.93 per ounce.

"Prices eased after the firm economic data from US that boosted optimism in risky assets. Meanwhile, rising corona virus infections in India, a major gold consumer, also pressured the uptrend in precious yellow metal," domestic brokerage Geojit said in a note.

Gold traders will be looking forward to cues from the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting which ends tomorrow. They will also closely watch Chairman Jerome Powell's outlook on the economy.

The dollar index today edged 0.16% higher to 90.922, making gold more expensive for other currency holders, while benchmark US 10-year Treasury yield was steady at 1.570% level.

Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.3% to $26.12 per ounce while platinum was down 0.4% at $1,238.57.

Equity markets in Asian were mixed as some countries grappled with a surge in covid cases. US stock futures were steady after solid corporate earnings helped the S&P 500 Index notch another record. (With Agency Inputs)

