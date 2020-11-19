Gold prices today fall for 4th day in row, silver rates slump

Gold and silver prices today slipped in Indian markets, extending their recent decline. On MCX, gold futures fell 0.3% to ₹50,180 per 10 gram in its fourth straight day of losses while silver futures declined 0.8% to ₹62,043 per kg. Gold and silver prices had fallen sharply in previous session. Gold fell about ₹450 per 10 gram while silver rates declined ₹718 per kg. Gold prices are now down more than ₹6000 from their August highs of ₹56,200.