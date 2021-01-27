Gold prices today fall for 4th day to near 1-month low, silver rates tumble

Gold and silver prices today fell sharply in Indian markets amid weak global rates. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.6% to near one-month low of ₹48,845, extending losses to the fourth day. Silver futures on MCX also fell 0.6% to ₹66,130 per kg. Indian markets were closed on Tuesday for a public holiday. Gold has come under pressure in recent days on concerns that US stimulus package could be delayed.

In international markets, gold prices dipped today ahead of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due later in the day. Gold eased 0.3% to $1,845.30 an ounce while silver was flat at $25.43 an ounce. While the US central bank is not expected to make any major announcements, traders will be keen to find out about any new plans for monetary policy.

Focus is on also Washington as lawmakers prepare to discuss Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion economic rescue package with investors seek more clarity on the timeline for Covid-19 relief plan.

ETF demand continued to remain weak. Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust , fell 0.1% to 1,172.38 tonnes on Tuesday.

Also on investors' radar will be data releases later today on US fourth-quarter GDP, initial jobless claims and new home sales.

Meanwhile, the IMF on Tuesday raised its forecast for global economic growth in 2021 and said the coronavirus-triggered downturn in 2020 would be nearly a full percentage point less severe than expected.

Analysts say that US stimulus hopes continue to support gold at lower levels. However, volatility has increased as market players position for policy changes under Biden administration, they say adding that domestic players also awaiting Budget to get clarity on import duty. Gold prices in India include 12.5% import duty and 3% GST.

Trend in US dollar index has been key price determining factor for gold in recent days. Today the dollar index was slightly higher at 90.203. On the other hand, gold has got support on the lower side from its safe-haven appeal amid rising coronavirus cases and mixed economic data from major economies and increased US-China tensions. (With Agency Inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via