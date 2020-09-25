Gold prices today fall for 4th time in 5 days, down 6000 from last month high

Gold and silver prices in India remained under pressure today after a brief respite in the previous session. On MCX, October gold futures were down 0.27% at ₹49,771 per 10 gram in its fourth decline in five days. Silver futures on MCX were down 0.5% to ₹59329 per kg. In the previous session, gold prices rose 0.64% or ₹300 while silver added 1.8% or ₹1060 per kg. Gold and silver prices have sharply fallen this week in India. For this week, gold is down about ₹2,000 per 10 gram while silver has slumped ₹9,000 per kg.