OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Commodities /  Gold prices today fall for 5th day in a row, near lowest of this month
Listen to this article

Gold prices remained weak today as firm US dollar and higher US bond yields dampened the safe haven appeal of gold. On MCX, gold futures were down for the fifth straight day to near the lowest of this month. They were down 0.25% to 51,350 per 10 gram. Silver futures fell 0.6% to 55,144 per kg. In global markets, spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,746.06 per ounce, after falling nearly 3% last week. Among other precious metals, spot silver gained 0.2% to $19.06.

“COMEX gold trades lower weighed down by firmness in the US dollar and higher bond yields. The US dollar index trades near mid-July high supported by safe haven buying amid increasing worries about health of European and Chinese economy and largely hawkish comments from Fed officials,"said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

Gold rates are sensitive to rising US interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Gold traders will be focusing on comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell when he addresses an annual global gathering of central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.

“The key event this week would be the Jackson Hole symposium on Thursday and Friday. Fed Chair Powell will speak the event on Friday. He may use the opportunity to recalibrate market's expectations of Fed's policy path," IFA Global said in a note.

Meanwhile, the holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.32% to 989.01 tonnes on Friday from 985.83 tonnes on Thursday.

"However, supporting gold prices is global growth worries, persisting inflation concerns and geopolitical tensions. ETF inflows showed some buying interest. However, the pace was modest and we need more evidence that investors are re-entering. Gold may remain under pressure as we see shift from riskier assets to safety of the US dollar," said Ravindra Rao of Kotak Securities.

Sovereign Gold Bonds

Meanwhile, the latest tranche of Govt of India's Sovereign Gold Bond scheme opened for subscription from today. The issue price has been fixed at 5,197 per gram of gold while investors who apply online and make payment through digital mode get a discount of 50 per gram.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
RELATED STORIES
New issue of sovereign gold bond scheme opens tomorrow: The minimum permissible investment is 1 gram of gold.

New issue of sovereign gold bond scheme opens tomorrow. 10 things to know

2 min read . 21 Aug 2022
Gold price outlook: Focus would be on the trend of the dollar index as that will largely steer gold prices for the week, say experts.  (MINT)

Jackson Hole Symposium to US GDP: 5 factors that may impact gold price this week

2 min read . 21 Aug 2022
Spot gold price has immediate support placed at $1,730 per ounce levels, believe commodity market experts. (PTI)

Gold price dips after four weeks rally. Is it a buying opportunity?

4 min read . 20 Aug 2022

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout