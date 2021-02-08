Gold prices today fall for 5th time in 6 days, down 9000 from record highs

Gold and silver prices today edged lower in Indian markets after a strong surge in the previous session. On MCX, gold futures fell 0.12% to ₹47,200 per 10 gram in their fifth fall in six sessions. Silver futures edged 0.2% lower to ₹68,593 per kg. In the previous session, gold had surged 1.2% while silver had jumped 2.8%. Gold prices have been very volatile this year after hitting a record high of ₹56,200 in August last year.

Gold gold prices have also swung wildly this year, depending on the movement of US bond yields and the dollar. In addition, import duty cut by the Indian government in recent budget has also impacted domestic gold price.

After a cut in import duty in domestic market gold came down after the union budget, International gold also came down due to rise in dollar index and higher US yield, said Kshitij Purohit of Capital Via Investment Advisors.

In global markets, gold prices remained steady at $1,811.80 an ounce as equities rose to a new high. S&P 500 Index futures ticked up after the gauge hit a record on Friday while Asian markets were firm today.

Capping gold's gains, yields on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note crept higher to around 1.17%. Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Continued rollout of vaccines and data suggesting a declining trend in infections in some countries buoyed the risk appetite.

"During the course of the previous week, gold prices have dropped quite a bit, slicing through the 50 week EMA and hitting as low as $1786. Having said all that, this is an area that I think shows hope of support, but it was an ugly week. We guess we ought to pay heed to the US dollar and the interest rates coming out of the US, of course. If interest rates in the US continue to climb, that will be very bad for gold, as it tends to move in the opposite direction," said Kshitij Purohit of Capital Via Investment Advisors.

On the other hand, the weaker-than-expected US jobs data released on Friday has reinforced the fragility of the recovery as the pandemic lingers but it has also highlighted the case for further stimulus.

"Risk sentiment improved amid increased expectation of US stimulus as US President Joe Biden’s pushed to fast-track a $1.9 trillion stimulus package. Risk appetite improved also on improving virus situation in some region," Kotak Securities said in a note.

A larger American relief package runs the risk of boosting inflation and overheating asset prices, some analysts have warned, and the fear could support gold at lower levels.

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, likely from widespread stimulus.

