Gold prices today fall for 5th time in 6 days, down 9000 from record highs

"During the course of the previous week, gold prices have dropped quite a bit, slicing through the 50 week EMA and hitting as low as $1786. Having said all that, this is an area that I think shows hope of support, but it was an ugly week. We guess we ought to pay heed to the US dollar and the interest rates coming out of the US, of course. If interest rates in the US continue to climb, that will be very bad for gold, as it tends to move in the opposite direction," said Kshitij Purohit of Capital Via Investment Advisors.

