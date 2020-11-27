Gold prices today fall for fifth day in a row, silver rates drop

In India, after hitting a record high of ₹56,200 per 10 gram, gold has been on a downward trend. "Gold has been on a downward path for last few weeks owing to reduced safe haven demand as progress on vaccine front improved future growth outlook. Political chaos in US also eased with formal start of transition of Biden Administration to power. Additionally, continuing ETF outflows show that investors are exiting the metal," Kotak Securities said in a note.