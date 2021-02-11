Gold prices today fall for first time after 4 days, silver rates tumble

Gold prices in India fell today in tandem with a fall in global rates while silver also skidded. On MCX, gold futures today fell 0.32% to ₹47,857 per 10 gram after a four-day rising streak while silver futures declined 1% to ₹68,275 per kg. In global markets, gold prices eased 0.2% to $1,838.41 an ounce as weaker than expected US inflation data dented bullion's appeal. But a flat US dollar and lower Treasury yields kept losses in check.