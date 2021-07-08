Gold and silver rates today slipped in Indian markets, tracking a decline in global rates. On MCX, gold futures dropped 0.3% to ₹47776 while silver rates fell 0.5% to ₹69008 per kg.

In global markets, gold fell 0.4% to $1,797 an ounce amid a stronger US dollar after Federal Reserve minutes indicated a plan for tapering stimulus may be edging closer. Asian equity markets also edged lower today while US futures dipped after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both closed at all-time highs.

The dollar added to gains against a basket of major currencies.





