Home >Markets >Commodities >Gold prices today fall for first time after 6 days, silver rates drop

Gold prices today fall for first time after 6 days, silver rates drop

Gold rates today fell 0.3% to 47,776 per 10 gram
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Edited By Surajit Dasgupta

  • Gold came under pressure after Fed's June policy meeting confirmed the world's biggest central bank is moving toward tapering its asset purchases as soon as this year

Gold and silver rates today slipped in Indian markets, tracking a decline in global rates. On MCX, gold futures dropped 0.3% to 47776 while silver rates fell 0.5% to 69008 per kg.

In global markets, gold fell 0.4% to $1,797 an ounce amid a stronger US dollar after Federal Reserve minutes indicated a plan for tapering stimulus may be edging closer. Asian equity markets also edged lower today while US futures dipped after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both closed at all-time highs.

The dollar added to gains against a basket of major currencies.

