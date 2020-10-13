Gold prices today fall for first time in 3 days, silver rates drop sharply

Tracking softer global rates, gold and silver prices edged lower in Indian markets. On MCX, December gold futures were down 0.55% at ₹50,826 per 10 gram in their first decline in three days while silver futures fell 1.2% to ₹62,343 per kg. Both gold and silver had edged higher in the previous session, rising 0.55% and 0.26% respectively. In global markets, gold prices today edged lower but losses were capped amid concerns over rising coronavirus cases and a setback in covid vaccine trial.