Gold prices in India edged lower today, their first decline in three days. On MCX, June gold futures fell 0.5% to ₹46,900 per 10 gram. Silver futures on MCX slumped 1.6% to ₹48,255 per kg. Last week, gold rates had hit a new high of ₹47,980 in tandem with a global rally in the precious metal amid increasing US-China tensions and expectations of further stimulus from central banks.

In global markets, gold prices eased today but the losses were capped amid US-China tensions. The US Senate passed a bill that could bar some Chinese companies from listing on American exchanges.

Spot gold slipped 0.2% to $1,745.32 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver eased 0.4% to $17.44 and platinum dipped 0.1% to $849.74.

The minutes of the latest Federal Reserve policy meeting showed that members acknowledged the possibility of further support measures if the economic downturn persists. Gold prices tend to go up on expectations of lower interest rates. So far this year, gold prices are up about 14% this year as central banks rolled out a wave of rate cuts and other stimulus to limit economic damage from the pandemic.

"Bleak economic outlook makes a case for Fed and government to continue with stimulus measures. Also supporting price is increased tensions between US and China and US spar with World Health Organization," Kotak Securities said in a note.

Global coronavirus cases has surpassed 5 million while the pandemic has claimed over 326,000 lives,

"Gold may witness choppy trade as market players assess virus related situation as well US-China relation. However the general bias may be on the upside," the brokerage added.

(With Agency Inputs)

