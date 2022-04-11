Gold prices today fall for first time in four days, silver rates drop

“Sentiment in the gold market remains positive as the precious metal continues to consolidate in the face of rising bond yields as the Federal Reserve looks to aggressively tighten its monetary policy through 2022. Gold has managed to consolidate between $1,900 and $1,950 an ounce, while silver is maintained in range of $24 and $25.65. While we don't see a breakout just yet, we expect prices to continue to test the top end of the range. Gold and silver are seeing safe haven demand amid Russia-Ukraine conflicts, slower global growth prospects and fear of rising global inflation," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities.