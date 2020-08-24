Gold prices today fall for 4th day in a row, down 4300 from this month's high

Gold and silver prices today continued to drift lower in Indian markets. On MCX, October gold futures were down 0.3% to ₹51865 per 10 gram, extending losses to the fourth day. In four days, gold prices have tumbled around ₹1,700 per 10 gram. September silver futures on MCX fell nearly 1% to ₹66,426 per kg. In the previous session, gold had dropped 0.3% while September silver futures declined 1%. From August 7th highs of about ₹56,200, gold is down more than ₹4,300 per 10 gram.