Gold prices today fall for fourth time in five days, silver rates drop

Gold and silver prices edged lower in Indian markets today. On MCX, gold futures slipped 0.4% to ₹51,140 per 10 gram - fourth fall in five days. Silver futures on MCX declined 0.75% to ₹67,982 per kg. In the previous session, gold futures had risen 0.6% while silver had gained 0.55%. Gold prices have been volatile since hitting record highs of ₹56,200 last month. From that levels, gold is now down about ₹5,000. Silver too has seen a sharp correction after coming close to ₹80,000 per kg level last month.